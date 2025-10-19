Excitement Builds For Twin Cities Con With New Concerts And Guests
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The celebrity lineup is set for an annual convention returning to Minnesota in November. Twin Cities Con is back for its 5th year and will feature stars from the hit movie series The Mummy, the Star Wars universe, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. Brendan Fraser and Rosario Dawson headline the lineup along with professional wrestling stars Sting and Mick Foley, authors Timothy Zahn and Heather Antos, and the host of Nickelodeon's "Double Dare," Marc Summers.
What's new for 2025?
New to Twin Cities Con in 2025 are two concert events. On Friday, the Japanese rock band Burnout Syndromes will play, and on Saturday night, Epic Rap Battles of History takes the stage. Plus, F1RST Wrestling will have live matches on both Friday and Saturday night. Twin Cities Con runs from Friday, November 7th, through Sunday, November 9th, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Tickets range from $10.00 to about $128.00, depending on the number of days and age.
