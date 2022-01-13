Like Old Junk? Mark Your Calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th.

Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.

In addition to the clothing and collectibles of your formative years, the vent also features a vintage arcade (so you can finally beat your friend's high score on Pac-Man), a live vinyl DJ, discount piles, and throwback photo ops.

This event is being held at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Hall D on Saturday, January 29th from 9 am - 5 pm. Early Bird tickets are $20 and get you in at 9 am to shop. General Admission tickets are $5 and let shoppers in at 10 am.

If you are on the hunt for that toy you coveted as a child, looking to give your closet that vintage flair, or want some fire Instagram photos, Twin Cities Vintage Fest is going to be the place to be. I know I can't wait to scope out the vinyl selection, as well as the old-school windbreakers!

