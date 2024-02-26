Here Are the Best Thrift Stores Across Minnesota
One of the things my wife and I like to do is go to thrift shops and secondhand stores. My wife is really good at repurposing furniture from these types of places.
To be honest, I’ve bought a lot of clothes from thrift stores over the last few years. Why pay full price for something when you can find something just as good for sometimes over half off the original price.
As I was looking through Facebook this weekend and I came across a post from a woman who said she and her daughter were going to do a Thrift Store Road Trip around Minnesota, but they weren’t sure which direction they were going to go. They were asking members of the Facebook group for suggestions for their favorite places.
Here are some of the recommendations that the Facebook members gave.
Twelve Baskets Resale in Fairmont Minnesota
That Other Thrift Store in Coin Rapids
Bibles for Missions Thrift Center which is now called Legacy Thrift in Crystal Minnesota
Restock New and Vintage in Sauk Centre
Family Pathways Thrift Stores in Forest Lake, Ham Lake and Princeton
Goodwill in Stillwater Minnesota (My wife and I shopped this one this past weekend and found some great stuff)
Bargains and Blessings in Willmar
Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony
The Mustard Seed in Deerwood Minnesota
Arc’s Value Village in Richland, Bloomington, and New Hope
Jan's Thrift Shop in Faribault
The C.H.A.P Store in Burnsville
Get Thrifty, North Broadway Ave. In Spring Valley
Love Inc.- Big Woods in Buffalo Minnesota
Goodwill in Monticello
Empty the Nest Thrift Store in Golden Valley
Castoff’s Secondhand Store in Pequot Lakes
Savers/Unique Thrift in New Hope Mn
Save and Share Thrift Store in Cokato
Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store in Detroit Lakes
One More Time Thrift Stores in Isle and Mora
Goodwill in Brooklyn Park
Common Good Thrift Stores in Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby
New Horizon’s Thrift Store in Pine City
Sues Garage Sales in Cannon Falls
Phenomenal Woman Thrift Store in Zumbrota
Graces Thrift Store Lake Crystal Mn
Ax Man Surplus in St. Paul, Fridley, and St. Louis Park
Turnstyle Consignment Store in Richfield
Linda's Recycled Goods in Park Rapids
Hidden Treazures in Belle Plain
S.I.F.T (Save It from Trash) in Kenyon
Again, these are just some of the thrift stores I saw mentioned, and I tried to list only thrift, secondhand or consignment stores because I feel a lot of times, they are different from Vintage stores whose prices can be higher than what is found at a thrift type store.
Some of these stores are only open a few days a week, I tried to provide as many links to the stores as I could find so you can plan your trip with as much information from one place as possible.
Safe Travels and Happy Thrifting!
