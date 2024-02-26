Here Are the Best Thrift Stores Across Minnesota

Photo Credit: Google Maps and Canva

One of the things my wife and I like to do is go to thrift shops and secondhand stores. My wife is really good at repurposing furniture from these types of places.  

To be honest, I’ve bought a lot of clothes from thrift stores over the last few years. Why pay full price for something when you can find something just as good for sometimes over half off the original price. 

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
As I was looking through Facebook this weekend and I came across a post from a woman who said she and her daughter were going to do a Thrift Store Road Trip around Minnesota, but they weren’t sure which direction they were going to go. They were asking members of the Facebook group for suggestions for their favorite places.  

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Here are some of the recommendations that the Facebook members gave. 

Twelve Baskets Resale in Fairmont Minnesota 

That Other Thrift Store in Coin Rapids 

Bibles for Missions Thrift Center which is now called Legacy Thrift in Crystal Minnesota 

B’s Barn Door in Waterville 

Restock New and Vintage in Sauk Centre 

Family Pathways Thrift Stores in Forest Lake, Ham Lake and Princeton 

The Prop Shop in Eden Prairie 

Goodwill in Stillwater Minnesota (My wife and I shopped this one this past weekend and found some great stuff)

Bargains and Blessings in Willmar 

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Bargain Barn in Long Prairie 

Savers in St. Cloud 

Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony 

The Mustard Seed in Deerwood Minnesota 

Arc’s Value Village in Richland, Bloomington, and New Hope 

Tusen Tack in Braham 

Jan's Thrift Shop in Faribault  

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Twice as New in Princeton 

The C.H.A.P Store in Burnsville 

Get Thrifty, North Broadway Ave. In Spring Valley 

Love Inc.- Big Woods in Buffalo Minnesota 

Goodwill in Monticello 

Restored in Lakeville 

Empty the Nest Thrift Store in Golden Valley 

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Castoff’s Secondhand Store in Pequot Lakes 

Savers/Unique Thrift in New Hope Mn 

Save and Share Thrift Store in Cokato 

Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store in Detroit Lakes 

One More Time Thrift Stores in Isle and Mora 

Treasure Chest in Waite Park 

Goodwill in Brooklyn Park 

Common Good Thrift Stores in Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby 

Giddy Up Boutique in Fairmont 

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
New Horizon’s Thrift Store in Pine City 

Clothes Closet in Wells  

Sues Garage Sales in Cannon Falls 

Phenomenal Woman Thrift Store in Zumbrota 

Graces Thrift Store Lake Crystal Mn 

Ax Man Surplus in St. Paul, Fridley, and St. Louis Park 

Turnstyle Consignment Store in Richfield  

Linda's Recycled Goods in Park Rapids 

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Hidden Treazures in Belle Plain 

S.I.F.T (Save It from Trash) in Kenyon  

 Again, these are just some of the thrift stores I saw mentioned, and I tried to list only thrift, secondhand or consignment stores because I feel a lot of times, they are different from Vintage stores whose prices can be higher than what is found at a thrift type store. 

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Some of these stores are only open a few days a week, I tried to provide as many links to the stores as I could find so you can plan your trip with as much information from one place as possible.  

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media
Safe Travels and Happy Thrifting! 

