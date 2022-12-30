Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve

New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight.

This will be the first annual bobber drop for ringing in the new year. The idea came from other state's doing their own "drops" on the holiday, Georgia has a peach, Texas drops a boot, and now we have a bobber.

The idea has been in the works for a few years. Finally, with the help of some local companies, a giant bobber was born. It's being stored in a building next to the Midway until New Year's. Sara Yarbrough at Midway Saloon told WCCO that the idea has been in the works for a few years now. With the help of some local companies, a giant bobber (with a 16-foot circumference) was finally made and is being stored in a building next to the Midway until New Year's. Remember being in the cities and seeing Peanuts character statues around at different venues? That company actually helped make this bobber out of vinyl.

The hope is that it'll be attached to a crane 50 to 100 feet in the air, and then slowly drop during the midnight countdown hosted outside on the patio at Midway Saloon.

If you want to go see the bobber drop this weekend, the outdoor event is free, and there is a $25 cover charge to join the indoor party as well which involves free champagne at midnight, drawings, giveaways, and more.

I think this is such a fun idea and I can't believe that it has never been done before. Happy New Year!

