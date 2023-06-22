Here Are The Top-5 Signs You’ve Arrived At A True Minnesota Summer Party!

Welcome to summer in the land of 10,000 lakes, between the tan lines and fishing lines, we've entered into the realm that many of us love. Summer in Minnesota means many things to many people, but in general, it seems we love to get together in the summer months for family reunions and other gatherings. But how do you know you've arrived at a 'true' Minnesota summer party? Well, we asked you for some signs that you have arrived at one, and it was tough to narrow it down to just 5. But here are the top-5 signs that you've arrived at a true Minnesota summer party, in no particular order.

5. A campfire is burning, regardless of the time of day - submitted by Deanna F on Facebook.

It's true, that having a fire going no matter the time of day is a staple of a true Minnesota party. Where there's smoke there is fire, and generally a party in Minnesota, just make sure that if you are going somewhere else after the festivities you've got a change of clothes, unless you enjoy the smell as it sticks to you like our 4th item on the list...mosquitos.

4. Mosquitoes joining the party with 3 billion friends submitted by Hi It's Sasha on Facebook.

Maybe that's why the fire is burning, to create smoke to drive the mosquitos away? But it seems you can't have a true Minnesota party without the two, a burning fire, and some mosquitos. This year they seem especially bad in some areas, so make sure you've got plenty of bug spray or are covered up enough to be comfortable amid the buzzing. The mosquitos can really affect the mood of a party, as we WANT to be outside, and our number three item you'd see at a true Minnesota summer party is outdoor games/bags/cornhole.

3. Yard games set up - sent in by Renee DeMaris Tostenson on Facebook and Alicia Nierenhausen

What's a summer party here without some fun competition? Whether you are playing in an organized family tournament or simply challenging your uncle Jeff to show him what you 'learned' at college this year getting together and throwing a few games is pretty fun and enjoyable, as long as you don't get too competitive because if you get so upset about losing you might knock over our number 2 item that showcases a true Minnesota summer party, 'salad'.

2. Lots of “salads” where the base food is cool whip - Abbey Minke Graves submitted via Facebook

It doesn't have to be 85 out to enjoy a summer 'salad' here in Minnesota, but you know you've come to the right place when you look out at the tables set up in the garage or out building and you see 16 different types of 'salad' composed of different elements held together by Cool Whip. I mean snickers salad anyone? So we've got the fire burning, mosquitos, yard games, and 'salad' what's left? Well cold beverages and music!

1. Drinks on ice, music, outdoors - Jennifer Jones submitted through Facebook

Jennifer is right, you know you are at a true Minnesota summer party if you've got a loaded-down cooler, your plopped in a camping chair and you've got your favorite music cranked on your Bluetooth speakers!

What did we miss? Let us know in the comments!

