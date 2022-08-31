Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud

Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.

In Minnesota, we mainly stick to day-long events celebrating Oktoberfest. Here are some options for celebrating this year around the St. Cloud area:

Oktoberfest at Back Shed Brewing - Waite Park

Saturday, September 17th, 11 am - 10 pm

Come on out to celebrate the 1st Oktoberfest at Back Shed Brewing! Take a look at the lineup:

Food:

11-9 PM Jimmy Z’s- Custom German menu

11-4 PM Frosted Over Cookies selling German Gingerbread Hearts

Outdoor Main Stage:

11-3 PM Ostendorf Polka Band

4-6 PM Andy Austin

7-10 PM Honey Badgers

On the Patio:

2-3 PM: Stein Holding Competition

4-5 PM: Best Dressed Contest

5-6 PM: Stein Holding Competition

6-7 PM: German Spelling Bee

See the Facebook event here.

2nd Annual Grand Champion Meats Oktoberfest in Foley

Thursday, September 22nd from 4 pm - 8 pm

A night of beer, brats, and fun!

Door prizes, Kids' events, GRAND Prize, and more!

Pantown Brewing Company will be here pouring beer (each ticket purchased for 21 and over includes 1 beer), additional beer will be available for purchase.

Grand Champion Meats will be providing :

Unlimited Samples of Fresh and Smoked Brats (6 varieties), their own pretzels & more.

Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Cookie, & Chips, and Non-Alcoholic drinks

Special Guest: Accordionist Bill Koncar will be back this year!

We also have bean bags, and special activities for the kids too!

The grand prize: A Yeti 65 Tundra Cooler, a value of $375! (Must be present to win.)

Must be 21 to drink beer samples. ID's will be checked, and wristbands will be given out at the event.

21 and over: Purchase in advance $20 Purchase at the door $25.

Ages 13-20 $15

Kids 12 and under $10

See the Facebook event here.

Oktoberfest 2022 at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph

Dig out this lederhosen and dirndl's and grab that stein!

- German Brats from St Joe Meats

- Pretzels from Backwards Bread

- Live Music: Mark Stillman

- Hammer/Nail smashing game

See you for an evening of fun, music, food and a wonderful tradition.

See the Facebook event here.

8th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration - Beaver Island Brewing Company St. Cloud

Saturday, September 24th starting at 12 PM

Come for the beer and complimentary mug, and stay for the music, food, games, and prizes.

The Chmielewski Funtime Band will be performing again this year, and they'll be cooking up Sweet Miss brats on the grill. Plus, hammerschlagen and cornhole to play and a stein hoist competition.

Tickets can be purchased in the taproom, or online here, and cost $10 before Sept 18th, and $15 after that.

See the Facebook event here.

