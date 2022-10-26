Halloween weekend is going to be a busy one, and if you're looking for a fun event to do with the whole family, the St. Cloud YMCA has you covered. Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th they are hosting a Floating Pumpkin Patch event:

We’re taking the hunt for the perfect pumpkin out of the patch and to the water!

Join us on October 29th or 30th for a fun swim in the family pool surrounded by mini pumpkins. If your perfect pumpkin happens to float by, be sure to grab it! Each registered participant gets to take home one pumpkin and will receive a Halloween goodie bag.

The floating pumpkin patch will be taking place from 1 - 3 PM each day, and cost to participate is $5 for members, and $10 for non-members. Registration can be found online here.

I think this sounds like such a fun way to get the family out of the house, get some exercise, and have some great Halloween fun in the pool at the Y. This is also a great opportunity for non-members of the facility to come check it out. If you have yet to see the new YMCA in St. Cloud, you're missing out.

Check out the details on the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the St. Cloud YMCA on Halloween weekend here.

