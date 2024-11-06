The Boy In The Weekender Meets World

Brenda Chase, Getty Images
Doh a deer a female deer...It's deer hunting opening weekend so if you are heading out to get your buck take come cappuccino with you to celebrate a belated National Cappuccino Day on Friday.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images
The Weekender has some ideas for those of us who need an activity while friends are out looking for Bambi (yes I went there).

Chris Ware, Getty Images
You can get your board game fix on Saturday on National Scrabble Day, oops that is Scrapple Day, which is a kind of Spam (mix of fried pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and wheat flour) so still pretty tasty.  Take a look below for some music, sports, and geeky activities to fill your days off.

Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images
Roy Rochlin, Getty Images
  • Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
    1

    Holiday Shopping

    Cold Spring & New London

    If you are looking for early holiday deals or something to do to get out of the house during deer hunting weekend, head over to Cold Spring for its Deal Hunters Weekend.  Many businesses will have sales, promos, and more going on the entire 3-days. If that is not enough holiday shopping fun for you, continue up the road to New London for its Home for the Holidays celebration to find those one-of-a-kind gifts and experience their small-town charm.

    Friday – Sunday:  Normal store hours.

  • Paramount Center for the Arts
    2

    Vienna Boys' Choir

    St. Cloud

    Head to the Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud to see the famous Vienna Boys Choir.  The world-renowned group will perform Austrian folk songs, holiday hymns and carols, along with classical masterpieces. Tickets range from $10 - $37.

    Saturday:  7:30 p.m.

  • Getty Images
    3

    Learn to Curl

    St. Cloud

    Ever watched curling during the Olympics and thought that it looked like fun? On Sunday you can learn how to play the sport with the North Star Curling Club.  For $40 they will teach you everything you need to know from sweeping, skipping and sliding to the terms and rules of the game.  All equipment is provided and you will get a North Star Curling t-shirt as well.

    Sunday:  4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

  • Anna Webber, Getty Images
    4

    Twin Cities Con

    Minneapolis

    Nerds rejoice for a fun-filled weekend at Twin Cities Con.  It is a celebration of pop culture with vendors selling comics, vintage toys, crafts, Lego, and more.  Want to meet some celebrities? They have you covered there too with the likes of Hayden Christianson and Ian McDiarmid from Star Wars, Grant Gustin star of The Flash, WWE’s Sting, the stars of Hazbin Hotel, and Boy Meets World.

    Friday:  12:00 – 7:00 p.m.
    Saturday:  10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    Sunday:  10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Paul Habstritt, WJON
    5

    Art Attack

    Minneapolis

    Explore the historic Northup King Building while taking in 4 floors of unique, one-of-a-kind art that you can purchase and meet the artists who created them. There are also interactive kids activities, art demos and food trucks outside for a bite to eat.

    Friday:  5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
    Saturday:  12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
    Sunday:  12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

