The Boy In The Weekender Meets World
Doh a deer a female deer...It's deer hunting opening weekend so if you are heading out to get your buck take come cappuccino with you to celebrate a belated National Cappuccino Day on Friday.
The Weekender has some ideas for those of us who need an activity while friends are out looking for Bambi (yes I went there).
You can get your board game fix on Saturday on National Scrabble Day, oops that is Scrapple Day, which is a kind of Spam (mix of fried pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and wheat flour) so still pretty tasty. Take a look below for some music, sports, and geeky activities to fill your days off.
Holiday ShoppingCold Spring & New London
If you are looking for early holiday deals or something to do to get out of the house during deer hunting weekend, head over to Cold Spring for its Deal Hunters Weekend. Many businesses will have sales, promos, and more going on the entire 3-days. If that is not enough holiday shopping fun for you, continue up the road to New London for its Home for the Holidays celebration to find those one-of-a-kind gifts and experience their small-town charm.
Friday – Sunday: Normal store hours.
Vienna Boys' ChoirSt. Cloud
Head to the Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud to see the famous Vienna Boys Choir. The world-renowned group will perform Austrian folk songs, holiday hymns and carols, along with classical masterpieces. Tickets range from $10 - $37.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
Learn to CurlSt. Cloud
Ever watched curling during the Olympics and thought that it looked like fun? On Sunday you can learn how to play the sport with the North Star Curling Club. For $40 they will teach you everything you need to know from sweeping, skipping and sliding to the terms and rules of the game. All equipment is provided and you will get a North Star Curling t-shirt as well.
Sunday: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Twin Cities ConMinneapolis
Nerds rejoice for a fun-filled weekend at Twin Cities Con. It is a celebration of pop culture with vendors selling comics, vintage toys, crafts, Lego, and more. Want to meet some celebrities? They have you covered there too with the likes of Hayden Christianson and Ian McDiarmid from Star Wars, Grant Gustin star of The Flash, WWE’s Sting, the stars of Hazbin Hotel, and Boy Meets World.
Friday: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Art AttackMinneapolis
Explore the historic Northup King Building while taking in 4 floors of unique, one-of-a-kind art that you can purchase and meet the artists who created them. There are also interactive kids activities, art demos and food trucks outside for a bite to eat.
Friday: 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.