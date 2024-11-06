The Boy In The Weekender Meets World

The-Weekender_purple111 loading...

Doh a deer a female deer...It's deer hunting opening weekend so if you are heading out to get your buck take come cappuccino with you to celebrate a belated National Cappuccino Day on Friday.

National Coffee Day Celebrates 100 Million US Coffee Drinkers Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

The Weekender has some ideas for those of us who need an activity while friends are out looking for Bambi (yes I went there).

Andrea Simpson And Lois Wilkinson Chris Ware, Getty Images loading...

You can get your board game fix on Saturday on National Scrabble Day, oops that is Scrapple Day, which is a kind of Spam (mix of fried pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and wheat flour) so still pretty tasty. Take a look below for some music, sports, and geeky activities to fill your days off.

Star Wars Celebration Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images loading...

"Hazbin Hotel" Special Screening & Post Reception Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images loading...

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 2 Roy Rochlin, Getty Images loading...