Thousands Turn Out For 4th Annual Twin Cities Con [PHOTOS]

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Fans of all things pop culture flocked to Minneapolis this weekend for the 4th Annual Twin Cities Con. Thousands turned out over the three-day convention to see celebrities from Hazbin Hotel, Star Wars, Boy Meets World, and more.

Author John Jackson Miller was in attendance for the first time and says it is always great to get out and meet his fans.

"Every time I'm surprised by somebody bringing up a copy of something that I haven't seen in years that really spoke to them and that they really enjoyed so I'm very happy to be able to be here and meet the folks here in Minneapolis."

Author Timothy Zahn, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Author Timothy Zahn, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Fellow Star Wars Author Timothy Zahn was at the cont for the 3rd time and hosted a panel with John Jackson Miller. Zahn says it is nice to hear stories from fans:

"I'm a face behind books that they've read that they've never seen and it's great to listen to how the books have affected people, what they've enjoyed."

In addition to various panels, people could get autographs, pictures with celebrities, and shop from hundreds of artists and vendors.

Lou Diamond Phillips, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Lou Diamond Phillips, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Movie Star Lou Diamond Phillips was there to sign autographs and meet fans. He says it was his first time back in the Twin Cities in 17 years and he always loves to meet his fans:

"I've always said it's very much like a stage door where after we have this experience of sharing a performance together you get to say hello, you get to greet the people who support you, I feel very much that way about conventions it's nice to talk to some people who have memories of me growing up and seen some of my earlier films."

Phillips says fans often ask about him reprising his role of Chavez in Young Guns films and he would do so if the opportunity ever arose:

"I would love to reprise that role, that's one of the most iconic roles I've ever had I love Chavez. I can say it's a possibility, I know that they're working on it, Emilio is certainly committed to it, he wrote the script and would direct the next one so I wish him lots of luck and all his has to do is call and I'll show up."

Over 40 celebrities attended the convention. The only letdown for fans was when WWE icon Sting had to cancel due to travel complications. Twin Cities Con ran from Friday through Sunday.

Will Friedle, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Will Friedle from the tv show Boy Meets World, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Danielle Fishel, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Danielle Fishel from the tv show Boy Meets World, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Rider Strong, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Rider Strong from the tv show Boy Meets World, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Ian McDiarmid (Emporer Palpatine from Star Wars), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Danielle Fishel (Topanga from Boy Meets World), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Danielle Fishel (Topanga from Boy Meets World), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Ian McDiarmid of Star Wars' panel at 2024 Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Ian McDiarmid of Star Wars panel at 2024 Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Ian McDiarmid of Star Wars' panel at 2024 Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Ian McDiarmid of Star Wars panel at 2024 Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON AEW star Deonna Purrazzo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Wes Johnson of Fallout, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Wes Johnson of Fallout, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Voice actor Tom Kenny (Sponge Bob Square Pants) greeting fans, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Voice actor Tom Kenny (Sponge Bob Square Pants) greeting fans, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Voice actor Tom Kenny, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Voice actor Tom Kenny, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Actor/Comedian Brian Posehn (Big Bang Theory) taking a photo with some fans, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Actor/Comedian Brian Posehn (Big Bang Theory) taking a photo with some fans, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Actor/Comedian Brian Posehn (Big Bang Theory), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Actor/Comedian Brian Posehn (Big Bang Theory), PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Fans in line waiting to see Hayden Christensen of Star Wars, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Fans in line waiting to see Hayden Christensen of Star Wars, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars) signing autographs, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars) signing autographs, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Hayden Christensen signing autographs, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Hayden Christensen signing autographs, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

