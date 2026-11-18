ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you know a business in the St. Cloud area doing great things, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you.

The Chamber is taking nominations now for its annual Business Awards.

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Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Bertram says the Chamber has five categories this year.

So the categories are Small Business of the Year. We pick this one every year; it is our annual award.

Our Entrepreneurial Success Award is for individuals who own or operate a business that probably launched as small by SBA standards but has grown into a large business.

Family Owned Business is a business that has passed from one generation to the other. We ask that it has at least a 15-year track record of success moving from one generation to the next.

Women in Business Champion. So if there is a business owner or somebody in the business realm who really champions women in the workplace, that's what this award looks for.

And the Emerging Entrepreneur. This is a business that has launched and is a small business that has been around for less than 10 years. There's not really an age criteria for the award, but typically it's somebody newer to owning a business.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has over 860 members. They've been handing out the awards since 1988.

Nominations must be members of the Chamber. Submissions are due by January 8th.