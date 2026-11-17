ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud bar is getting a new name and a whole new look.

Stihl Wolf owner Conner Steen has announced he's rebranding the business at 515 West St. Germain Street as "Status." The St. Cloud City Council approved the name change on Monday night.

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What's changing

Steen says the ownership will remain the same, but everything else will change with a complete facelift. The current industrial look is being removed.

Status will include bench seating, sconces on the walls, a granite bar top, a backlit wall behind the bar, and chandelier lights from the ceiling. They are planning on a black, gold, and teal color scheme. The bar will have smaller, taller cocktail tables.

Steen is ordering all new high-end glassware.

There will be new awnings outside in both the front and the back of the building.

The back of the building also recently added a brand new mural as part of the Alley of Art project.

Read More: New Mural Debuts At St. Cloud's Art Crawl This Friday |

What's staying

If you just want a beer, he's keeping the six existing tap lines, and they will continue to offer domestic beers in bottles and cans.

Status still won't have a kitchen, but they'll continue to offer frozen pizzas and some other frozen foods. Steen is also working with Brio Burrito next door to set up a POS system where you can order from them and have it delivered to Status.

When it's opening

The goal is to have the grand reopening by Friday, December 18th. Steen says he wants people back home for the holidays to be able to come check it out. He's also working on a New Year's Eve party.

Steen bought the building and the bar in early 2025 and reopened Stihl Wolf in March 2025. It originally opened under different ownership in 2021.

Read More: Stihl Wolf Reopening Under New Ownership, Fresh Look |

Read More: New Bar Planned for Downtown St. Cloud |