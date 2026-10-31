ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual St. Cloud tradition is gearing up for its return. The 37th Annual Zonta Christmas House and Winter Marketplace will take place on November 20th and 21st.

Zonta Christmas House Returns With Decorated Rooms And Handcrafted Marketplace

This year's house will be located at 811 Pebble Creek Drive in St. Cloud and will feature over-the-top, immersive holiday displays created by fourteen interior designers, decorators, and speciality retailers from St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, and Rice. Featured decorators include Modern Barnyard, SOS Thrift Store, Just Peachy Collective, and Green Thumb, among others.

Zonta Christmas Co-Chair, Debra Kellerman, says the event is truly a labor of love for the entire region, made possible by the incredible generosity of our decorators, sponsors, club members, and volunteers:

"For 37 years, the Christmas House has brought people together to celebrate the magic of the holidays while directly uplifting women and children right here in Central Minnesota. When you join us for this festive weekend, you're not just gathering holiday inspiration; you're helping build a brighter, safer future for families in our community."

Winter Marketplace And Decorated Home Open In St. Cloud This November

Besides the tour, visitors can check out the Winter Marketplace for some early holiday shopping stocked with handcrafted items, artisanal baked goods, and gourmet cheesecakes.

The Zonta Christmas House will be on display from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on November 20th and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the 21st, and costs $20 per person to attend. All proceeds benefit the Zonta Club of St. Cloud to help support local agencies working to support and empower women and children.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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