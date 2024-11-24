New Setting Still Wows Zonta Christmas House Attendees [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Zonta Christmas House wrapped up its 35th year on Saturday. The annual two-day holiday event was held at Traditional Floors and Design in East St. Cloud instead of a traditional house.

How did people feel about the non-traditional location?

Zonta Christmas House Chair Debra Kellerman says they got mixed reactions from people:

"Some people are reluctant for change and so that it wasn't in a house was a concern until they got here because they had never been here to see that they have these rooms, like bathrooms and kitchens and dining areas so it's like a house."

She says the overall reaction was positive and the space worked great:

"And it's all on one level so it's mobility-friendly, wide aisles, we have all of these rooms which would accommodate 15 decorators like we normally have and they have provided us with the warehouse in the back to have a full winter market."

Will they be back in a house next year?

Kellerman says it was exciting to have the Christmas House in the non-traditional setting because it let them add some new dimensions to the show but they plan to be back in a house next year.

The Zonta Christmas House is their largest fundraising event of the year. It cost $20 to attend and all the proceeds go towards helping the Zonta Club’s mission to empower women and girls through education, leadership, and service. The Zonta Christmas House took place on Friday and Saturday.

