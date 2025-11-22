SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was beginning to look like Christmas at an annual event this weekend. The Zonta Christmas House took place in Sartell on Friday and Saturday. The holiday displays were back in an actual house this year after the event was held at Traditional Floors and Design in East St. Cloud last year.

Zonta Christmas House Chairperson Debra Kellerman says being in a business last year had some advantages, but it is good to be back in a home for 2025, and the reaction has been great:

"They love it, and they are voting on decorator of the year, which is for bragging rights, and they do have distinct likes and some of them like the vintage, so a couple of those, some of them like the more modern look, we've gotta couple of really cute bathrooms."

What was the theme for the house this year?

Kellerman says people like different things, so they never have a theme because they want the designers to be able to show off their creativity with no limitations.

"So some of them will go with vintage and old-time looking, others will go with a modern look, others will go with whatever their vision is, and we just let'em go, and no room duplicates another room, that's what's really cool about it."

Kellerman says they let the decorators go for it so they can use what fits their store best. They also had a Winter Marketplace in the basement with 15 vendors selling an array of goods. The Zonta Christmas House took place on Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and runs on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and costs $20 to attend.

