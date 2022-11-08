Zonta Christmas House is Back this Season

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- After a two-year absence, the Zonta Christmas House is back this year.

The 31st annual event will be held Friday, November 18th (3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, November 19th (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 1205 Oakcrest Drive in Sauk Rapids.

Spokeswoman Debra Kellerman says the house will be filled with inspiration for holiday decorating.

It's a three-story typical size of a Zonta House that we have had in the past. We have about 15 decorators that will be there. They each have a room in the house. You will have three levels of every room, including the outside.

It is a competition for the decorators all vying to be named Zonta Decorator of the Year.

New this year, they'll also have a marketplace for you to buy locally-made craft items.

Attendees will also get a coupon sheet for you to bring to the retailers for special deals.

Tickets are $20 each and can be bought on the Zonta website, at Coborn's and Cashwise stores, or at the event.

Money raised will go to support local causes for women and children, including Anna Marie's Alliance, Terebinth Refuge, and more.

The past two years Zonta held a shop hop in lieu of the Christmas House due to the pandemic.