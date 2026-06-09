ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $20,100 to local high school students through its Unite for Success Scholarship Program.

Get our free mobile app

The program was established in 1978 with just six sponsors contributing $1,400. Today, scholarships were awarded to students from 18 area high schools and three universities.

Bernick's Scholarship

• Madelyn Weekley, Apollo High School

Coborn's Scholarship

• Jasmine Bonovsky, Apollo High School

• Laila Cook, Becker High School

• Nick Plante, Cathedral High School

• Quinton Barkenhagen, Foley High School

• Angelika Diakate, Holdingford High School

• Andrew Schumacher, Little Falls Community High School

• Isaac Acosta Velez, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School

• Annie Olberding, Melrose Area High School

• Illa Singewald, ROCORI High School

• Sydney Miller, Royalton High School

• Joey Savage, Sartell High School

• Ryan Pallow, Sauk Centre Secondary School

• Ava Peterson, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

• Nadia Lamin, Tech High School

DeZURIK Scholarship

• Aiden Abrahamson, Sartell High School

• Noah Olson, Sartell High School

Central MN Farm Show Scholarship

• Luke Bastian, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop High School

• Jaden Ebnet, Holdingford High School

• Taylor Christensen, Milaca High School

• Ahna Heins, Morris Area High School

• Lauren Hunt, Southwest Minnesota State University

• Gretta Kasper, University of Minnesota – Crookston

• Kaleb Heins, University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Glenn J Imholte Memorial/Chamber Connection Scholarship

• Abby Petroski, Apollo High School

• Emily Trocke, Dassel-Cokato High School

• Teague Dusha, Melrose Area High School

• Eric Sundermann, Melrose Area High School

• Anthony Wolbeck, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

PineCone Vision Center Health Education Scholarship

• Leeah Clark, Apollo High School

• Elijah Gallagher, Sartell High School

• Taylor Janorschke, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

• Lincoln O'Donell, Tech High School

SCSU Business Student Executive Council Scholarship

• Alyssa Eich, Foley High School

St. Cloud Lions Scholarship

• Gabriella Santos-Guzman, Apollo High School

• Samantha Dingmann, Cathedral High School

• Macy Roche, Tech High School