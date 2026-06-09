Investing In Education With $20,100 In Local Scholarships
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $20,100 to local high school students through its Unite for Success Scholarship Program.
The program was established in 1978 with just six sponsors contributing $1,400. Today, scholarships were awarded to students from 18 area high schools and three universities.
Bernick's Scholarship
• Madelyn Weekley, Apollo High School
Coborn's Scholarship
• Jasmine Bonovsky, Apollo High School
• Laila Cook, Becker High School
• Nick Plante, Cathedral High School
• Quinton Barkenhagen, Foley High School
• Angelika Diakate, Holdingford High School
• Andrew Schumacher, Little Falls Community High School
• Isaac Acosta Velez, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School
• Annie Olberding, Melrose Area High School
• Illa Singewald, ROCORI High School
• Sydney Miller, Royalton High School
• Joey Savage, Sartell High School
• Ryan Pallow, Sauk Centre Secondary School
• Ava Peterson, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
• Nadia Lamin, Tech High School
DeZURIK Scholarship
• Aiden Abrahamson, Sartell High School
• Noah Olson, Sartell High School
Central MN Farm Show Scholarship
• Luke Bastian, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop High School
• Jaden Ebnet, Holdingford High School
• Taylor Christensen, Milaca High School
• Ahna Heins, Morris Area High School
• Lauren Hunt, Southwest Minnesota State University
• Gretta Kasper, University of Minnesota – Crookston
• Kaleb Heins, University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
Glenn J Imholte Memorial/Chamber Connection Scholarship
• Abby Petroski, Apollo High School
• Emily Trocke, Dassel-Cokato High School
• Teague Dusha, Melrose Area High School
• Eric Sundermann, Melrose Area High School
• Anthony Wolbeck, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
PineCone Vision Center Health Education Scholarship
• Leeah Clark, Apollo High School
• Elijah Gallagher, Sartell High School
• Taylor Janorschke, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
• Lincoln O'Donell, Tech High School
SCSU Business Student Executive Council Scholarship
• Alyssa Eich, Foley High School
St. Cloud Lions Scholarship
• Gabriella Santos-Guzman, Apollo High School
• Samantha Dingmann, Cathedral High School
• Macy Roche, Tech High School