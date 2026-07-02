Monticello Crash On Highway 25 Sends Two To Mercy Hospital Thursday Afternoon
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when the vehicle they were in collided with a semi.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 4:45 p.m. in Monticello. The semi was going north on Highway 25 while the passenger vehicle was going south and turning onto 4th Street South when they collided.
Thirty-four-year-old Jade Cheneau of Albertville and her passenger, Eddrick Richardson of St. Anthony, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Michael Wigton of Isanti, was not hurt.
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