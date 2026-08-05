MELROSE (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. near Melrose. A pickup was traveling south on Highway 4 while a van was crossing the highway on County Road 186 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

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The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Beth Schlangen of Paynesville, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, 53-year-old Tina Haugen of Melrose, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.