Two Drivers Hurt Near Melrose After Van And Pickup Collide On Highway 4
MELROSE (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. near Melrose. A pickup was traveling south on Highway 4 while a van was crossing the highway on County Road 186 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
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The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Beth Schlangen of Paynesville, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, 53-year-old Tina Haugen of Melrose, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Como Park Zoo
Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt