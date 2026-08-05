97 Minnesota Schools Earn State Recognition For Student Support Work

97 Minnesota Schools Earn State Recognition For Student Support Work

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Education is recognizing 97 schools representing 41 districts across the state for their sustained commitment to Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports.  Additionally, MDE recognizes nine districts for districtwide efforts.

These schools and districts have demonstrated exceptional leadership in increasing student achievement, improving school climate, and engaging in the community.

Schools in the St. Cloud Area School District being recognized include Apollo and Tech High Schools, North Junior High, Clearview, Discovery, Katherine Johnson Education Center, Lincoln, Madison, and Westwood.  Schools in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district being recognized include the middle school, high school, and Mississippi Heights. Also recognized are Becker Intermediate, Foley Elementary and Intermediate, ROCORI High School, Paynesville Area Elementary, and Riverview Intermediate in Sartell.

Among the nine districts being honored are St. Cloud Area School District, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and Foley.

Sparky Seal

In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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