ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Education is recognizing 97 schools representing 41 districts across the state for their sustained commitment to Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports. Additionally, MDE recognizes nine districts for districtwide efforts.

These schools and districts have demonstrated exceptional leadership in increasing student achievement, improving school climate, and engaging in the community.

Schools in the St. Cloud Area School District being recognized include Apollo and Tech High Schools, North Junior High, Clearview, Discovery, Katherine Johnson Education Center, Lincoln, Madison, and Westwood. Schools in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district being recognized include the middle school, high school, and Mississippi Heights. Also recognized are Becker Intermediate, Foley Elementary and Intermediate, ROCORI High School, Paynesville Area Elementary, and Riverview Intermediate in Sartell.

Among the nine districts being honored are St. Cloud Area School District, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and Foley.