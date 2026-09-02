ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation is accepting applications for its Central Minnesota Boys and Men Competitive Grant Round.

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It seeks to support efforts that address challenges facing boys and men and create opportunities for them to thrive at home, in school, at work, and in the community. Priorities include: education and skill building, fatherhood and family engagement, mental health support, mentorship and leadership development, and positive masculinity promotion.

Applications are due by October 31st. Programs or projects must be a nonprofit, school, or government entity and serve residents in Benton, Stearns, or Sherburne counties. Preference will be given to organizations with an annual budget of $500,000 or less.