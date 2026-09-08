MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Tickets are now on sale for what is sure to be a popular show in the Twin Cities this holiday season. Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will come to life at the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis on November 24th.

The musical is set in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee during the 1930s, around Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where, like in the original Christmas Carol, his greed blinds him to the gifts and wonder of Christmas. The rewritten tale comes to life with Parton's one-of-a-kind songwriting to make it a holiday event for all ages, and a must-see for Dolly Parton fans.

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All the music and lyrics in the show were written by Parton. Dolly Parton passed away on August 25th at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Tickets are available at the State Theatre Box Office or online at HennepinArts.org.

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