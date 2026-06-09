MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A multi-Grammy Award-winning country music group is bringing its new tour to Minnesota. Little Big Town has announced a fall tour with a stop at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on October 10th.

Little Big Town formed in 1998 and has won 3 Grammy Awards.

The "For the Art Of It" Tour will hit venues in the U.S. and Canada and is in support of the group's forthcoming album "It's A Dying Art." The new LP is due out on August 28th, and fans can pre-order it now.

The new LP was co-produced by Grammy winner Gena Johnson and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild. The group says the album blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and standout collaborations with artists like Jason Isbell, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ashley Monroe.

"It's A Dying Art" is Little Big Town's 12th studio album.

Little Big Town debuted the lead song "Hey There Sunshine" at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, and recently dropped the tune "Over and Over." Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Pre-sale for Little Big Town's tour starts at Noon on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker