MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You will have to wait a few more days in sweet anticipation to get tickets for a new show. Tickets for the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular at the State Theatre go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Before it was a movie, it was a stage production called The Rocky Horror Show.

Original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn will be on hand for a meet and greet as part of the VIP experience. There will also be a viewing of the cult classic film. Bostwick says the show has changed lives and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. He says they were fitted for corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for decades, and "dammit, Janet, I have made nerds cool."

Fox remade the show for TV in 2016 & added Let's Do the Time Warp Again to the title.

Fans can take part in a costume contest and interact with a live performance by the local Shadow Cast as well. The group will be performing scenes from the film "live" on stage while the entire un-edited film is shown behind them in 4K. The screening is part of the show's 50th Anniversary and takes place on October 1st.