The Basement Yard Boys Bringing Their Mayhem To Minnesota

PHOTO courtesy of the Basement Yard

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You may end up on stage during this show coming to Minnesota in July. The Basement Yard boys will split your sides laughing with the Basement Yard Experience at the State Theatre at 8:00 p.m. on July 24th.

The Basement Yard Experience is a popular podcast hosted by Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, known for its spontaneous and off-the-cuff content. They will have the audience participating in their hijinks in an unscripted and unpredictable show.

Some of their skits include things like "Is Jenny from the block," "Joe's No Good Really Bad Day," and "We're Tryna Get Slimed." Tickets for The Basement Yard Experience go on sale at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

