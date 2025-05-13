The Basement Yard Boys Bringing Their Mayhem To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You may end up on stage during this show coming to Minnesota in July. The Basement Yard boys will split your sides laughing with the Basement Yard Experience at the State Theatre at 8:00 p.m. on July 24th.
The Basement Yard Experience is a popular podcast hosted by Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, known for its spontaneous and off-the-cuff content. They will have the audience participating in their hijinks in an unscripted and unpredictable show.
Some of their skits include things like "Is Jenny from the block," "Joe's No Good Really Bad Day," and "We're Tryna Get Slimed." Tickets for The Basement Yard Experience go on sale at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
WATCH: 7 'Carol Burnett Show' Characters Who Still Make Us Laugh
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss