MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Music fans might be thinking what's going on when they find out two Grammy winners are coming to Minnesota as part of the same show. The Indigo Girls will perform at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on October 21st.

The Indigo Girls are Emily Saliers and Amy Ray.

They will be joined by Linda Perry of the group 4 Non-Blondes. The Indigo Girls have been entertaining audiences across four decades with their hits like "Closer to Fine" and "Kid Fears."

Closer to Fine was featured in the blockbuster movie Barbie.

Saliers says the duo has come a long way:

“We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart. While our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

Linda Perry began her musical career as a member of the 90s alternative rock band 4 Non-Blondes and is a Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award winner.

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts

Tickets for the general public for the show go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday. The State Theatre is part of Hennepin Arts, which operates the Pantages and Orpheum Theatres, among others.

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