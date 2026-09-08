ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some long-overdue rain on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

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The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially received .30 inches of rain up until midnight on Monday, and an additional 1.16 inches of rain early Tuesday morning, for a total of 1.46 inches of rain at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.

We're just over a half inch above normal for the month so far. For the year to date, St. Cloud has had 16.08 inches of precipitation, which is still 5.46 inches below normal.

Rain chances return Friday, particularly Friday night, when stronger storms are possible.

According to the latest weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of last Thursday, 96 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 80 percent is in a moderate drought, 52 percent is in a severe drought, and six percent is in an extreme drought.