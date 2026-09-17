ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials are putting a rural event center owner on notice. The venue, known as "The Hay Shed," is at 36271 County Road 2 in St. Wendel Township, north of St. Joseph.

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The Sheriff's Office has released an advisory to inform potential users of "The Hay Shed" about a judge's order this week holding owner Aloysius Studinski in contempt of court for continuing to hold events in direct violation of a prior court order. The previous order requires compliance with safety, fire, septic, and related rules required of all venue rental businesses in Minnesota. Following years of trying to gain compliance, this legal action was required to address Studinski's claims that the laws do not apply to him.

In 2023, he applied for a permit for an agricultural shed on the property. Shortly after it was built, the Sheriff's Office started getting complaints that large events were happening there. An investigation showed Studinski was charging wedding parties and others to host weddings and gatherings, while claiming to state and local officials that they were only private parties not subject to commercial venue requirements. Studinski has said that he is not a U.S. Citizen and that he is tax-exempt and the rules do not apply to his property.

Formal legal action was brought against him in January of 2026. In August, a Stearns County judge ordered him to stop using his property as an event venue unless he complied with the laws. Since then, he has continued to host events in violation of the order. Another hearing is set for October 16th.

Sheriff Steve Soyka and County Attorney Janelle Kendall want to provide notice to potential clients of the venue that any future events will be shut down until Studinski complies with court orders.

Questions can be directed to Chief Deputy Dan Miller at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.