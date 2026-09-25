UNDATED (WJON News) -- Fall fishing and the opening of the waterfowl hunting season have the Minnesota DNR reminding everyone of cold water safety.

As the water temperature drops, it can be especially dangerous for anyone who is out on the water.

Authorities say survival rates drop drastically during the cold-water season, and even the strongest swimmers can quickly become incapacitated. Fewer boats on the water this time of year also means calls for help might go unheard, and rescues may take longer than during the warm weather months.

Authorities say always wear a foam life jacket during the cold-water season, distribute weight evenly in the boat, and keep a close eye on the potential for changing weather.

Make sure to tell others about your destination and when you plan to return.

The DNR says you are responsible for your own safety, and everyone going on the water should make it a priority during this time of the year.

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