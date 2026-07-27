Over 200 Fish Kill Reports Have Come in From Minnesota Lakes This Summer
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hot and dry conditions are leading to warmer lake and river water, and that's creating stressful conditions for fish in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they've already had more than 200 fish mortality reports spanning more than 100 water bodies across the state.
The DNR says reports from the public, public utilities, and fisheries staff have reported water temperatures of 86 degrees and higher. Many cold water fish like northern pike, muskellunge, and walleye struggle with warmer water temperatures.
There have been reports of dying and dead cisco on Lake Koronis in Stearns County, hundreds of dead pike across many lakes, and large dead lake sturgeon in Otter Tail County.
Anglers are urged to be cautious during heat waves and avoid overhandling fish during these conditions.
The DNR is asking people to report mortality events by going to the DNR's website.
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