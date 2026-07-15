CROW WING COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two lakes in Crow Wing County have been added to the list of Minnesota lakes with the invasive zebra mussels.

A lake user contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels in Manuel Mine Lake near Crosby. Invasive species specialists conducted a scuba dive search of the lake and found abundant zebra mussels attached to rocks, logs, native mussels, and debris.

Zebra mussels were also discovered in Perch Lake near Baxter after a property owner contacted the DNR to report zebra mussels on aquatic vegetation. DNR invasive species specialists confirmed the invasive shellfish along the north end of Perch Lake.

Lake users are reminded to clean watercraft, drain all water and leave drain plugs out, dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, and dry watercraft for five days before using it in another water body.

There are a number of free decontamination stations across the state. Find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

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