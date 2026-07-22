WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Residents of Waite Park may soon have a way to grow native grasses and plantings in their yard. The City of Waite Park will vote on an updated Landscaping Standards Ordinance at its next meeting.

State law was updated a few years ago to require cities to allow for natural landscape options for lawns. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the city has had residents express interest in having native grasses, so Waite Park felt it needed to update the ordinance because it currently does not allow for it.

The updated ordinance would set up a basic no-fee approval process for any residents wanting to pursue native plantings. Noerenberg says the city has also had people let their lawn grow long and then claim they are native plantings to avoid having to cut their grass, which is not the intent of the law. Waite Park's next city council meeting is scheduled for August 3rd.

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