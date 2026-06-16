WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The efforts to fight PFAS in Waite Park's water took another step forward on Monday night. The Waite Park City Council unanimously approved a pilot study and preliminary engineering services for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) mitigation and Water Treatment Plant upgrades and rehabilitation.

READ MORE: Waite Park Approves Grant To Help Clean Up Water Supply

The close to $1 million pilot study is expected to take 12-18 months. Public Works Director Zack Dubay says the study and upgrades will help the city determine how to move forward:

"It's gonna help us figure out what's our best option for PFAS removal, plus the most cost-effective option as far as repair and maintenance goes, and upkeep on that option as well, what's the best option for the residents"

Dubay says once the study is done, it will still take some time to implement everything.

"This study's going to determine what kind of treatment train we have in our water plant which is going to determine what kind of upgrades we have to do so it's all going to depend on if it's an easy plug and play fix, which I don't really think it's going to be, but if it is that then it might be a year, if it isn't it could be three. I know we have a deadline of 2031 to get it done."

The preliminary engineering has a total cost of $1,055,000. The engineering and pilot study are not costing the city or residents anything because all of the funds are coming from grants, settlements, and the Water Reserve Fund, if needed.

READ MORE: Waite Park To Consider Joining Class Action Lawsuit Over PFAS

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt