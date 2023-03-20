Waite Park To Consider Joining Class Action Lawsuit Over PFAS

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park may be the latest central Minnesota community to join a class action lawsuit over contaminants found in the well water.

During Monday's meeting, the council will consider joining the lawsuit with the Minnesota Rural Water Association and the National Rural Water Association.

There is no cost for the city to join the lawsuit. If a settlement is reached, the city would receive a portion of the settlement to help cover costs associated with reducing the PFAS levels in the city's water.

City officials say they are continuing to work on ways to remedy the issue.

Back in January, Sauk Rapids voted to join the class action lawsuit, which is currently moving through the federal court process.

