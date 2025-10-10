Waite Park Holding Hearing on New Westside Transit Hub
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Waite Park Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday to consider a PUD request by Metro Bus.
The Planned Unit Development request is for a new Westside Transit Center at the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Sundial Drive.
Metro Bus says the second transit center would enhance connectivity, create a new drop point on the west side of the service area, create more efficiencies, increase passenger flexibility, and reduce congestion at the Downtown Transit Center.
City documents show an interval of approximately 15 minutes between bus access and egress, with four buses per hour for the routes that will be served by the center.
The designs call for a 4,000 square-foot facility with a public waiting area, vending and ticket kiosks, bathrooms, and administrative office areas.
It will not be a park-and-ride site.
If the planning commission approves the PUD, it would go before the Waite Park City Council for approval.
LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker