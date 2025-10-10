Waite Park Holding Hearing on New Westside Transit Hub

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Waite Park Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday to consider a PUD request by Metro Bus.

The Planned Unit Development request is for a new Westside Transit Center at the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Sundial Drive.

Metro Bus says the second transit center would enhance connectivity, create a new drop point on the west side of the service area, create more efficiencies, increase passenger flexibility, and reduce congestion at the Downtown Transit Center.

City documents show an interval of approximately 15 minutes between bus access and egress, with four buses per hour for the routes that will be served by the center.

The designs call for a 4,000 square-foot facility with a public waiting area, vending and ticket kiosks, bathrooms, and administrative office areas.

It will not be a park-and-ride site.

If the planning commission approves the PUD, it would go before the Waite Park City Council for approval.

LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!) Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker