ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two more candidates have been added to the list of candidates vying for two open judgeships in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District.

The Commission on Judicial Selection has recommended Luke Godzala and Laura Welle, along with the three other candidates. Godzala and Welle join Marc Hedman-Dennis, Timothy Hochsprung and Victoria Willis-Gutnik looking to fill seats in Stearns County and Mille Lacs County.

Godzala is a senior attorney in the Civil Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He was previously an assistant city attorney in the St. Cloud Attorney's Office.

Welle is an assistant county attorney in the Morrison County Attorney's Office, where she mostly handles felony and child protection matters. She previously worked as an assistant county attorney in Crow Wing County and Becker County.

Hedman-Dennis is assistant general counsel for Sourcewell, the regional service cooperative for North Central Minnesota. Hochsprung is an assistant county attorney in the Douglas County Attorney's Office, and Willis-Gutnik is an assistant county attorney in the Stearns County Attorney's Office.

The seats will be chambered in St. Cloud and in Milaca.

Governor Tim Walz will appoint two of the five candidates to fill the seats left open with the retirements of Judge William Cashman and Judge Gail Kulick.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker