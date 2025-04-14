Applicants Sought for Seventh District Judgeship Vacancy

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state's Commission on Judicial Selection is looking for applicants to fill a bench vacancy in Minnesota's 7th District.

The vacancy becomes official with the retirement of Judge Leonard Weiler.

The seat will be chambered in Little Falls.

Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on May 5th and should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter.

The commission expects to hold interviews in early June.

