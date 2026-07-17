The Story Behind the Different Colored Hydrants in the City

The Story Behind the Different Colored Hydrants in the City

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The city of St. Cloud has 3 different colored hydrants.  Why is that?  St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner joined me on WJON.  Langner says we have red, blue and yellow hydrants in the city and each had a specific purpose.

photo - Jay Caldwell
photo - Jay Caldwell

Red Hydrants

The red hydrants are the most common and Langner says they are water main hydrants that the fire department can pull from.

 

photo - Jay Caldwell
photo - Jay Caldwell

Blue Hydrants

The blue ones are for their transmission lines.  Langner says they are carrying water from the facility to the towers and they are not hydrants that they would want the fire department to use.  He says they are lower pressure with a larger volume of water.  The blue hydrants are located on the south side of St. Cloud along Cooper Avenue.

Yellow Hydrants

The yellow hydrants are private hydrants that can be located in private neighborhoods and/or commercial/industrial parking lots.  These yellow hydrants are not owned by the city but offer water to these private individuals when needed.  Langner says the yellow hydrants are maintained by the private property owners.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Langner, click below.

 

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.

The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Newsletter, Show Notes, St. Cloud News

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