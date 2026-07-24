St. Cloud Volunteers Are Packing Free School Supplies For Every K-5 Kid This Fall
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community volunteers will be packing school supplies for young students in the St. Cloud Area School District.
The volunteer packing event is on Thursday, July 30th, at 2:00 p.m. at Tech High School.
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Beginning this fall, every preschool through fifth-grade student in District 742 will receive school supplies at no cost to families through the expansion of Ready, Set, School. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with St. Cloud-based company Impacks and other community donors and foundations.
Read More: St. Cloud Expands Free School Supplies For Young Students |
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt