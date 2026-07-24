ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community volunteers will be packing school supplies for young students in the St. Cloud Area School District.

The volunteer packing event is on Thursday, July 30th, at 2:00 p.m. at Tech High School.

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Beginning this fall, every preschool through fifth-grade student in District 742 will receive school supplies at no cost to families through the expansion of Ready, Set, School. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with St. Cloud-based company Impacks and other community donors and foundations.

Read More: St. Cloud Expands Free School Supplies For Young Students |