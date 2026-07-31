ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For college students looking to transfer schools, St. Cloud State University is being recognized as one of the best at helping students get enrolled.

It's been named to Phi Theta Kappa's Transfer Honor Roll for the seventh consecutive year.

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The recognition highlights the University's success in creating pathways for community college transfer students to earn bachelor's degrees.

The Honor Roll measures how well institutions support transfer students from admission through graduation, assessing criteria like credit mobility, financial support, and campus engagement.

Associate Director of Transfer Admissions at SCSU, Jacob Kolb,

We have intentionally designed policies and created a campus culture that helps transfer students thrive after they arrive.

Transfer students make up about 43 percent of SCSU's total enrollment. Over the past three years, over 2,600 students have transferred to SCSU, with an average increase of about three percent each year.

St. Cloud State is one of only two Minnesota State institutions named to the 2026 Honor Roll, joined by Metro State University in St. Paul. SCSU is one of three public universities in Minnesota and one of 275 colleges and universities nationwide to be honored this year.