Significant Deer Hunting Regulation Changes this Fall in MN

The fall 2026 hunting regulations have been released by the Minnesota DNR. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News breaks down the changes you need to know. He says the digital version of the regulations are available now on the DNR's website with the hard copy expected to be available as early as this weekend. Schmitt says the regulations are 132 pages and are available in 5 languages.

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Deer Hunting Changes

Key changes involve deer hunting which includes shotgun vs. rifle in certain permit areas, and a new electronic licensing system. Schmitt says the new electronic system has frustrated a lot of people but he feels once people get used to it, it will be fine.

CWD Testing

The DNR is implementing a 4-year statewide CWD (chronic wasting disease) surveillance program. Schmitt says this basically means the DNR has split the state into 4 quadrants with CWD testing during rotating years in each quadrant. He says testing will be mandatory during the opening weekend of the firearms season on all deer that are 1 year of age or older. Schmitt indicates it will start in the southeast quadrant this year which includes the majority of the area in Central Minnesota. He says if you are outside of the southeast quadrant, you can still voluntarily get your deer tested for CWD.

The Process

Schmitt says the testing process will include staff examination stations, they'll collect lymph nodes or you can obtain a mail-in sampling kit where you can remove the lymph nodes yourself and send them in for testing. Schmitt says there is an information video on how to do that on the DNR's website. He says taxidermist could also pull the lymph nodes for you. Deer numbers are very good throughout the state including Central Minnesota.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Fishing

Warm weather has led to warm water temperatures and less aggressive fish. Schmitt says it is difficult to fish and he's seen less activity on area lakes with both anglers and recreational users. He suggests fishing early and late in the day for the best chance for success. Schmitt says fishing walleye is tough right now, but not impossible.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.