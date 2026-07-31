The town of Kimball is set to celebrate August 3-9 with Kimball Days. Kimball Days spokesperson Michelle Zoller joined me on WJON to discuss the highlights of this year's event.

Monday & Tuesday

The celebration kicks off Monday, August 3 with the first few days of the celebration focusing on activities for kids. The Medallion Hunt starts Monday with clues in-person at A.M. Maus & Son, Harvest Bank, Rise & Grind and at city hall. Clues will also be on the Kimball Days facebook page. The Conductor Jack Concert will also take place Monday at 6pm. Tuesday is National Night Out and Kimball will host an event at 6pm at Willow Creek Park.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Wednesday & Thursday

On Wednesday from 10am-1pm, how to make art-cardboard invention will happen at the Kimball Public Library. Powder Ridge will host their Party on the Patio from 5-9pm. On Thursday, August 6 at 5pm, Sloppy Joes, Pie & Ice Cream is offered at Kimball United Methodist Church. The Litchfield Men's choir will perform from 7-8pm at Kimball United Methodist Church.

Friday

Events really pick up Friday, August 7. Celebrate the seed art will take place at Kimball Public Library from 10am-1pm. Open Studio & Clay Activities from 3-5pm at Maine Prairie Studios. The family/kids toy Bingo will take place starting at 5pm at Kimball Legion. The Supper in the park will happen from 5-7pm at Willow Creek Park. The fire department adult waterball will start at 6:30pm. The kids and adult tractor pedal pull will start at 7pm at Linden Avenue West.

Kimball Days Kimball Days

Saturday

Saturday is a big day for Kimball Days with the Lions 5K run/walk starting at 8am. The softball tournament starts at 8am at the city ball field, the Kimball Grande Day Parade starts at 10:30am. Kidszone opens at 11:30am-2:30pm with inflatables, bouncy houses, rock wall, laser tag and dunk tank. Other events Saturday include the 40 & 8 train at the Kimball Legion from noon-4pm, the Kimball Days Golf Tournament starting at 12:30 and the Street Dance starting at 8pm with 86'd Lullaby performing.

Sunday

Kimball Days wrap up Sunday with the Pancake breakfast from 7:30am-noon, softball tournament from 9am-6pm, car show from 9am-noon, disc golf tournament starting at 10am, adult bingo at 1:30pm at the Legion and the meat raffle at the Kimball Legion at 4:00pm.

If you want to listen to my conversation with Michelle Zoller, click below.