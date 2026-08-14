WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The summer is starting to wind down and there are only a few chances to catch a show at the Ledge Amphitheater. Lindsey Stirling brought her Duality Untamed Tour to Waite Park on Thursday night. The tour is in support of her latest album "Duality."

Pvris opened the show for Stirling. Pvris (pronounced Paris) is an alternative group fronted by multi-instrumentalist Lyndsey Gunnulfsen. The group is best known for the songs "My House" and "You and I" off of their 2014 debut LP "White Noise." They played for about 45 minutes with their songs "Use Me," and "Goddess" some of the highlights of their set.

The group Pvris at the Ledge Amphitheater, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON The group Pvris at the Ledge Amphitheater, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Lindsey Stirling went on at 8:45 and proved once again she doesn't have to be the only pirate at the party to stand out in today's crowded music scene. The phenomenon that is Lindsey Stirling really needs to be experienced in person to do her justice.

She got things off with a bang with her cover of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and thing only got better from there. Stirling played a little bit of everything from her library including "Shatter Me" with Lizzy Hale of Halestorm's part added in. She even added in a holiday classic, "Carol of the Bells" based on the not so scientific "Wheel of Fate" she brought with. Stirling set the wheel to "Carol of the Bells" after the spin because she said whenever it didn't come up on prior shows the audience seemed a bit let down.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Stirling told the crowd the theme for the night's show was Heroes Journey and the power of story telling. The concert included musical renditions of Jack and the Bean Stalk and Red Riding Hood complete with Stirling playing while she descended a silk beanstalk.

And a Stirling show wouldn't be complete without her fabulous dancers added to the story telling with numerous costume changes and choreography. They even did a Harry Potter tribute and mixed in her version of dueling banjos and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Stirling closed out the show with Lyndsey Gennulfsen of Pvris joining her on stage to sing on the final number.

You can see some pictures from the show by checking out the gallery below.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt