WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was another rain-soaked night of music and fun in Waite Park on Friday night. Chicago blew into the Ledge Amphitheater with their 2025 summer tour.

There was no opening act, so the 57-year-old rock band had the night all to themselves. They opened with a 50-minute set. Then, after about a 30-minute intermission came back out and played for another 70 minutes.

The night started out a little chilly, and the rain moved in about 20 minutes into the show and was a pretty steady downpour most of the night. Fans didn't seem to notice the rain and cold as they were on their feet and dancing the night away. Chicago had people going with their 80s hits "Hard Habit to Break" and "You're the Inspiration." Fans were singing along and having a grand time.

The crowd really got moving when the group went into a cover of Jackie Wilson's "Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher." Chicago changed the lyrics on "Saturday in the Park" to Saturday in Waite Park and ended the night with "25 or 6 to 4."

The concert was the third show this week at the Ledge Amphitheater, with cooler/rainy weather. Alison Krauss on Sunday and ZZ Top on Tuesday both went on despite rain, wind, and cooler temperatures. The Barenaked Ladies and Fastball show on this Sunday looks like it could be more of the same. Check out pictures from the Chicago show below.

