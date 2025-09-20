WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater's season is winding down for the year, and the rain couldn't stop two bands from rocking the stage on Friday Night. Kansas and special guest Jefferson Starship brought their classic rock anthems to Waite Park. The theme of the night was Starship's hit "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," as nothing, not even the downpour early on, could stop the two bands from taking the stage or fans from coming to the show.

Jefferson Starship got things started and came out full throttle with their hit "Don't Look Back." The group had a shorter set as the opening act, but worked in a lot of fan favorites from all three iterations of the band: Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, and Starship. They got a lot of the biggies in like "White Rabbit," "Somebody to Love," "Jane," "We Built This City," and the aforementioned, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." Founding member David Freiberg is still bringing it at age 87, and Cathy Richardson didn't miss a trick in leading the 50-year veteran Rock Group.

Jefferson Starship played for about an hour, thanked the fans, and then it was time for Kansas. Not to be outdone, Kansas opened up with their huge hit "Point of No Return" and "Play the Game Tonight." They sounded phenomenal the entire way through, playing hits and deep cuts like "Child of Innocence." They treated fans to what the band said was the most difficult Kansas song to play, "Song for America," which got an "ooh" from the crowd. The group also shared some fun stories, like how Kerry Livgren initially wrote "Dust in the Wind" as a picking exercise for his guitar and turned it into a song after encouragement from his wife. All in all a great night of hit classic rock hits and stories at the Ledge. Next up is Bonnie Raitt on Saturday, and then Tracy Lawrence on Thursday. Check out a photo gallery from the show below.

