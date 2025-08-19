WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater continued its 2025 season of shows with a 90s alternative rock band on Monday. The Goo Goo Dolls brought their "Summer Anthem" tour to Waite Park, along with special guest Dashboard Confessional.

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Dashboard Confessional Dashboard Confessional, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Dashboard Confessional opened the show at 7:00 p.m. with their alternative rock sound. Lead singer Chris Carrabba told a lot of stories and interacted with the fans. At one point, he asked the crowd if it was okay if they slowed it down and played a love song, and the group proceeded to go into their hit "Stolen." Carrabba also mentioned how he liked all the different band shirts in the audience and that a person with an MTV shirt on reminded him of when he saw the Goo Goo Dolls on MTV as a kid, and then the group went into their song "Turpentine Chaser" from when Dashboard was on MTV's Unplugged in the 2000s.

Get our free mobile app

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Dashboard Confessional did everything you want an opening act to do: play great music and get the crowd geared up for the main attraction, the Goo Goo Dolls. The Goo Goo Dolls went on around 8:40 after about a 30-minute intermission. The Dolls got it going right out of the gate, opening up with their songs "Naked" and "Slide." The Goo Goo Dolls are one of those bands where you don't realize how many songs of theirs you know until you hear them play.

Goo Goo Dolls Goo Goo Dolls, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Lead singer John Rzeznik told fans it was great to see them and create some memories with live music. The crowd helped by standing all night and even launching some black balloons in the air when the band played their song "Black Balloon." The Goo Goo Dolls closed out the show by playing a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "You Wreck Me" and their hit "Iris." Next up at the Ledge Amphitheater is Celebrate MN on September 6th, and Weird Al Yankovic on September 11th. Check out the photo gallery for pictures from the show belw.

Goo Goo Dolls at the Ledge. The alternative rock 90s band the Goo Goo Dolls invaded Waite Park in 2025 as part of their Summer Anthem tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Earth, Wind and Fire at the Ledge Amphitheater. The 70s group Earth, Wind, and Fire wrapped up a great week of shows at the Ledge in August of 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Slightly Stoopid at the Ledge Amphitheater Slightly Stoopid brought their Cali Reggae-inspired show to the Ledge Amphitheater with special guests Iration and Little Stranger. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt