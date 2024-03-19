The Ledge Amphitheater Announces Two New Shows
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park announced two new shows on Tuesday. Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks will bring their "YES Epics, Classics & More" tour to Waite Park on August 7th.
Anderson and his Band Geeks will play a number of YES songs from throughout the band's career that feature Anderson as the lead singer as well as new material. They will be joined by The Return of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer which will feature a video of Keith Emerson, and Greg Lake, performing in sync alongside Carl Palmer and his band. Emerson and Lake both passed away in 2016 only 9 months apart.
READ MORE -- What You Can and Can't Bring to the Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge also announced that A Day To Remember will bring their "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to the amphitheater on June 6th. They will be joined at The Ledge by The Story So Far and Four Year Strong.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster and The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office. The two shows join previously announced acts Melisssa Etheridge & Jewel, Jason Mraz, The Beach Boys, Buddy Guy, and Three Dog Night & The Little River Band.
