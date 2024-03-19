The Ledge Amphitheater Announces Two New Shows

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park announced two new shows on Tuesday. Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks will bring their "YES Epics, Classics & More" tour to Waite Park on August 7th.

32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Anderson and his Band Geeks will play a number of YES songs from throughout the band's career that feature Anderson as the lead singer as well as new material. They will be joined by The Return of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer which will feature a video of Keith Emerson, and Greg Lake, performing in sync alongside Carl Palmer and his band. Emerson and Lake both passed away in 2016 only 9 months apart.

Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE -- What You Can and Can't Bring to the Ledge Amphitheater

The Ledge also announced that A Day To Remember will bring their "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to the amphitheater on June 6th. They will be joined at The Ledge by The Story So Far and Four Year Strong.

Get our free mobile app

2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards - Show Duane Prokop, Getty Images loading...

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster and The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office. The two shows join previously announced acts Melisssa Etheridge & Jewel, Jason Mraz, The Beach Boys, Buddy Guy, and Three Dog Night & The Little River Band.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker