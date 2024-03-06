What You CAN and CAN’T Bring to The Ledge Amphitheater
Ya know what sucks? Having to go back to your vehicle because you brought something with that you thought would be allowed inside a concert venue, but isn't. Or worse: you just throw it away to avoid the trek back to the car and then to the back of the line to get in.
When you attend one of the awesome shows at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, remember that you can't bring your own lawn chair and BBQ grill...among other things.
What You CAN Bring Into The Ledge
- One factory-sealed (unopened) bottle of water, up to a liter, per person
- Sunscreen and bug spray (NON-aerosol only)
- a camera, as long as it isn't a professional camera with detachable lenses
- draw string bags
- a bag under 8.5" by 11"
- poncho/raincoat/trash bag (shows are rain or shine)
- a seat cushion as long as it's no bigger than 18 inches wide
What You CAN NOT Bring Into The Ledge
- lawn chairs/outdoor furniture/inflatable furniture
- bags over 8.5" by 11"
- tarps/blankets larger than a beach towel (approximately 63" x 31")
- outside food (vendors are on-site)
- recording devices, selfie sticks, GoPro cameras, or video cameras
- glass/metal containers
- liquor or drugs
- noisemakers
- laser pointers (don't be a jerkface)
- weapons
- vehicles (unless required by people with disabilites)
- animals (except service animals)
- picnic baskets, lunchboxes, or coolers (again, vendors are on-site)
- radios
- BBQ grills (VENDORS ON-SITE)
- umbrellas (ponchos and raincoats are okay)
- strollers and toys that would create disturbance
- chain wallets (let the 90s/aughts go, bro)
- hula hoops, poi, or flow toys
- aerosol sunscreen or bug sprays
- professional or detachable-lens cameras
- full face masks or props
Additional FAQs
-Tailgating is NOT allowed in the parking lots.
-if you drink, DON'T DRIVE, but be sure to have your vehicle removed by noon the next day
-no re-entry is allowed once you're inside the venue
Don't forget to have a great time and be safe! Find more info at The Ledge's website.
Get our free mobile app
Mammoth WVH w/Nita Strauss at First Avenue in Minneapolis
The 2nd stop of Mammoth WVH's biggest (so far) headlining tour was at the iconic First Avenue in Minneapolis on November 5th, 2023. Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper's guitarist) opened the show. There were zero Van Halen songs played (as Wolfgang Van Halen has said will happen numerous times in the past) but the spirit of his father was present in the joy Wolfgang displayed in his performance. The set was filled with Wolfie's rockers, and included a brief but emotional solo acoustic set by Wolfgang that featured "The Distance"...a song written for his late father, guitar hero Edward Van Halen.
Gallery Credit: Choad