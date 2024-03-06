What You CAN and CAN’T Bring to The Ledge Amphitheater

Ya know what sucks? Having to go back to your vehicle because you brought something with that you thought would be allowed inside a concert venue, but isn't. Or worse: you just throw it away to avoid the trek back to the car and then to the back of the line to get in.

When you attend one of the awesome shows at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, remember that you can't bring your own lawn chair and BBQ grill...among other things.

What You CAN Bring Into The Ledge

One factory-sealed (unopened) bottle of water, up to a liter, per person

Sunscreen and bug spray (NON-aerosol only)

a camera, as long as it isn't a professional camera with detachable lenses

draw string bags

a bag under 8.5" by 11"

poncho/raincoat/trash bag (shows are rain or shine)

a seat cushion as long as it's no bigger than 18 inches wide

What You CAN NOT Bring Into The Ledge

lawn chairs/outdoor furniture/inflatable furniture

bags over 8.5" by 11"

tarps/blankets larger than a beach towel (approximately 63" x 31")

outside food (vendors are on-site)

recording devices, selfie sticks, GoPro cameras, or video cameras

glass/metal containers

liquor or drugs

noisemakers

laser pointers (don't be a jerkface)

weapons

vehicles (unless required by people with disabilites)

animals (except service animals)

picnic baskets, lunchboxes, or coolers (again, vendors are on-site)

radios

BBQ grills (VENDORS ON-SITE)

umbrellas (ponchos and raincoats are okay)

strollers and toys that would create disturbance

chain wallets (let the 90s/aughts go, bro)

hula hoops, poi, or flow toys

aerosol sunscreen or bug sprays

professional or detachable-lens cameras

full face masks or props

Additional FAQs

-Tailgating is NOT allowed in the parking lots.

-if you drink, DON'T DRIVE, but be sure to have your vehicle removed by noon the next day

-no re-entry is allowed once you're inside the venue

Don't forget to have a great time and be safe! Find more info at The Ledge's website.

