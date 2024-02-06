“Good Vibrations” Coming To The Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An iconic classic rock band is making their return to Waite Park this summer. The Ledge Amphitheater has announced the Beach Boys will play on July 10th.
The Beach Boys played at The Ledge in August of 2021 and were one of the first nationally known acts announced to play at the venue. The group is coming to The Ledge as part of their "Endless Summer Gold" tour.
For over 60 years the Beach Boys have been bringing their iconic California rock to the world with songs like "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," and "Kokomo." Surprisingly the Beach Boys have only been nominated four times for a Grammy Award and have never won.
Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. They join Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel, Three Dog Night, and the Little River Band as national acts playing at The Ledge Amphitheater in 2024.
