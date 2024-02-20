The Ledge Announces Two New Shows For 2024
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater has announced two new shows for this summer. On July 23rd, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring their "Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s" tour to Waite Park.
The group was formed at Indiana University and has sold over three million albums worldwide. Joining Straight No Chaser on the tour will be Grammy award-winning artist Lisa Loeb. Loeb is famous for her song "Stay" off of the "Reality Bites" movie soundtrack and released her most recent album "A Simple Trick to Happiness" in 2020.
Then just 3 days later on July 26th, the groups Primus and Coheed And Cambria will take the stage. Primus is an American Rock band formed in 1984 and has had hit songs like "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver," "Jerry Was A Race Car Driver," and is maybe most well known for recording the "South Park" television show's theme song.
Coheed And Cambria is a progressive rock band from New York formed in 1995 and is famous for their concept albums based on science fiction themes. They will be joined by special guest Too Many Zooz at The Ledge Show.
The four bands join Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel, Three Dog Night, Little River Band, and the Beach Boys as announced acts for 2024 at The Ledge. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.
