The Ledge Is Going Under The Covers For 3rd Time This Summer

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A third cover band will be coming to The Ledge Amphitheatre this summer. Dark Star Orchestra (DSO) will take the stage in Waite Park on June 28th.

The group is a Grateful Dead tribute band formed in Chicago in 1997. They have played over 2,500 shows in their almost 30-year career. DSO has performed with Grateful Dead alumni Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Donna Jean Godchaux-Mackay, and more.

Dead Heads will get to hear many of their favorite songs like Truckin', Casey Jones, and Touch of Grey. DSO joins Church of Cash and World According to Garth as cover bands playing at The Ledge this year. Tickets went on sale today at the Ledge Box Office and Ticket Master.

